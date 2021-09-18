Murugan to become MP from MP

Chennai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today nominated Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying L Murugan as candidate for the Rajya Sabha by-poll to be held in Madhya Pradesh.

Murugan, who was serving as the Tamilnadu BJP president, was inducted into the Union Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 7 July Cabinet expansion.

The seat in Madhya Pradesh fell vacant after Thaawarchand Gehlot (Madhya Pradesh) resigned from his post after he was appointed as Karnataka Governor recently.

The Election Commission announced by-polls on 4 October for one seat each in West Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and two in Tamilnadu. BJP has also announced candidates for the rest of the seats as well.