New Zealand acts tough on gangs,organised crime

Wellington: New Zealand Police Minister Poto Williams said on Friday that the country is continuing its relentless crackdown on gangs and organized crime.

The government has never been more active in cracking down on gangs and organized crime, and getting gang leaders off our streets, Williams said in a statement.

The success of Operation Tauwhiro shows the impact the government’s record investment in police continues to have, the Minister said, adding there are 700 additional officers alone to be focused on organized crime, reports Xinhua news agency.

Gangs destroy lives, but we will not let them destroy communities, Williams said, adding Operation Tauwhiro will continue to disrupt and prevent firearm-related violence by criminal gangs and organized crime groups.

The government has already committed to introducing Firearms Prohibition Orders to protect the public from firearms harm, the Minister said.

By amending the Criminal Proceeds Act, the police have been given new powers to seize assets from organized criminals, according to Williams.

He added that the police have seized NZ$500 million ($353 million) in cash and assets from gangs in the last four years.