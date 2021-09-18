Oppo launches Enco Buds

Chennai: The new Oppo Enco Buds, packed with features such as ’24 hours’ of music playtime, AAC Audio Codecs and AI-based intelligent call noise- cancellation technology, is available on Flipkart.

According to a press note, these TWS earbuds use a two-layer composite diaphragm as well as the AAC (Advanced Audio Coding), a high-definition audio transmission protocol, for crisper sound and AI-based intelligent call noise-cancellation feature that efficiently blocks background noises when you are on phone.