‘Sonu Sood evaded tax over Rs 20 cr’

Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood has evaded taxes of over ₹ 20 crore, the Income Tax department said in a statement today, after visiting his Mumbai home for three days in a row for a search.

‘During the course of search at the premises of the actor and his associates, incriminating evidences pertaining to tax evasion have been found. The main modus operandi followed by the actor had been to route his unaccounted income in the form of bogus unsecured loans from many bogus entities,’ the department said in the statement.

It added: ‘Investigations so far have revealed use of 20 such entries, the providers of which, on examination, have accepted on oath to have given bogus accommodation entries. They have accepted to have issued cheques in lieu of cash. There have been instances where professional receipts have been camouflaged as loans in the books of accounts for the purpose of evasion of tax. It has also been revealed that these bogus loans have been used for making investments and acquiring properties. The total amount of tax evaded unearthed so far, amounts to more than Rs 20 crore.’