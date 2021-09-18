Working in TN is honour, beyond challenges: Governor Ravi

Chennai: Tamilnadu Governor R N Ravi today said that he is proud to have been appointed as Governor of Tamilnadu which has a rich history and one of the ancient civilisations of the world.

‘I will do my best to fulfil the expectations of the people of Tamilnadu. I will work within the limits of the power of the Governor as an elected government is now ruling the State. Working in Tamilnadu is beyond challenges. The present government is doing a good job,’ Ravi said after taking oath as the Governor.

As a welcome gift to Governor, Chief Minister M K Stalin gifted two books – Keeladi by R Sivanantham and M Seran, and Madras edited by Muthiah.