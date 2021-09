Working in TN is honour, beyond challenges: Governor Ravi

Chennai: Tamilnadu Governor R N Ravi today said that he is proud to have been appointed as Governor of Tamilnadu which has a rich history and one of the ancient civilisations of the world.

‘I will do my best to fulfil the expectations of the people of Tamilnadu. I will work within the limits of the power of the Governor as an elected government is now ruling the State.¬†Working in Tamilnadu is beyond challenges. The present government is doing a good job,’ Ravi said after taking oath as the Governor.

As a welcome gift to Governor, Chief Minister M K Stalin gifted two books – Keeladi by R Sivanantham and M Seran, and Madras edited by Muthiah.