Stalin starts schemes worth Rs 1,597 cr

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today launched various schemes worth Rs 1,597.59 crores of Rural Development & Panchayat Raj department.

He also distributed loans and welfare schemes worth Rs 699.26 crore to women self help groups. An official release said that Stalin also handed over shelters to 12,093 beneficiaries. These were built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin scheme at a cost of Rs 255.73 crore.

‘Stalin handed over 167 toilets constructed under Swacch Bharat Scheme,’ the release added. The release further said that Stalin also issued work orders to carry out 2,217 works related to drinking water connections.

‘The Chief Minister issued orders for 411 schemes including the issuing of identity cards to 208 workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, desilting of waterbodies at a cost of Rs 39.96 crore,’ the release said.

Stalin also issued orders to carry out 4,024 infrastructure development works at a cost of Rs 273.79 crore. ‘These works include construction os small bridges in 4,978 roads, lampposts at a cost of Rs 5.79 crores and buildings and compounds for 96 government schools,’ the release added.

Minister of Rural development and Poverty Allevation K R Periyakaruppan, Chief Secretary V Iraianbu, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj department Principal Secretary K Gopal and senior officials were present during the event which was held at the Secretariat.