TN forms team for Centre’s land scheme

Chennai: Tamilnadu government has formed a committee to implement the land for homeless scheme of the Union government. A Government Order in this regard has also been released.

The Union government recently wrote to the Tamilnadu Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department to identify homeless people and allot land to them.

It also asked the State to constitute a committee to carry out the work. Following this the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department Principal Secretary K Gopal has announced the formation of the committee which will be headed by Revenue and Disaster Management Committee Secretary.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department secretary will be the Vice-Chairman of the committee.

Land Administrative Commissioner and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department Commissioner will be the members of the committee.