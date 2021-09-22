3 killed, 5 hurt as share auto hits median

Chennai: Three people were killed and five others sustained injuries when the share auto in which they were travelling toppled after hitting a road median at Irumbuliyur near Tambaram on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway late last night.

Police said all the victims, who came to Tambaram by a suburban EMU train, were heading towards Perungalathur to board a bus to their native places, when the mishap occurred.

Police sources said the share auto, heading towards Perungaluthur from Tambaram, was being driven at a high speed. When an omni bus, which too was driven at top speed, came close to the auto, the driver in a bid to avoid being hit by the bus, tried to turn right and in the process hit the road median.

The impact of the accident was such that the auto twice rolled and landed on the other side of the road across the median, killing three people, including a Christian priest, Issac Raj (51) of Cuddalore, Sundararaj (31) and Nagamuthu (36) on the spot.

Both Sundararaj and Nagamuthu were from Puducherry and the latter’s wedding was scheduled next month.

Five people, who sustained injuries were rushed to Chrompet Government hospital, from where three of them were shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in the city, for advanced treatment.

The share auto driver has fled the scene and police have launched a manhunt to nab him.