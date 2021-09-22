Ajith’s Valimai to release on Pongal 2022

Chennai: Ajith starrer Valimai is all set for release for Pongal festival in 2022.

Valimai is one of the most anticipated films in recent times. Today, producer Boney Kapoor took to social media to confirm Valimai’s release date. According to the post, Valimai will release in theatres on Pongal 2022. The film’s shooting was wrapped with a short schedule in Russia last month. Valimai is a cop drama directed by H Vinoth.

Apart from Ajith, the film features Kartikeya Gummakonda, Huma Qureshi, Yogi Babu, Sumitra and Pugazh in important roles.

Valimai is jointly produced by Zee Studios and Bayview Projects LLP. Cinematographer Nirav Shah, editor Vijay Velukutty and composer Yuvan Shankar Raja form the technical crew.