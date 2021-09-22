Crucial and latest Covid figures of TN

Chennai: Tamilnadu added 1,647 new Covid-19 infections compared to 1,661 cases it reported on Monday. Despite this marginal drop, at least 14 districts including Trichy, Salem, Vellore and Coimbatore reported more cases compared to their Monday tally. This State has logged a total of 26,48,668 cases to date with 16,993 active cases.

With 1,619 fresh recoveries, the cumulative number of recoveries in Tamilnadu has gone up to 25,96,316 while the death toll mounted to 35,379.

The overall TPR stood at 1.1 per cent and the highest positivity rate of 2.3 was recorded at Thanjavur. Chennai recorded 1 per cent positivity rate currently. As many as 1,49,619 people were tested in the State, with active cases surging to 16,993.

The sharpest increase on Tuesday was reported from Trichy (66), where cases went up from 49 on Monday. During the same time period, cases in Salem went up to 77 from 65 and in Vellore it rose to 30 from 20.

Another 44,559 people, including 28,435 in the 18-44 age group and 11,843 aged 45 to 59, were vaccinated on Tuesday, taking the total coverage in government vaccination centres to 4,13,67,561.