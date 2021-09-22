Kovalam beach get prestigious international tag

Chennai: Two more beaches in India have been awarded the ‘Blue Flag certification’, an international eco-level tag, taking the total number to 10. The two beaches that got such prestigious certifications include Tamilnadu’s Kovalam and Puducherry’s Eden.

The Foundation for Environment Education (FEE), Denmark, which accords the Blue Flag certification, has also given re-certification for eight nominated beaches – Shivrajpur-Gujarat, Ghoghla-Diu, Kasarkod and Padubidri-Karnataka, Kappad-Kerala, Rushikonda- Andhra Pradesh, Golden-Odisha and Radhanagar- Andaman and Nicobar, which were awarded the Blue Flag certificate last year.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav expressed happiness over the development and said it is another milestone in India’s journey towards a clean and green India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.