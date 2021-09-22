Modi’s US visit begins, to meet Biden

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for the United States today to attend the first in-person meeting with US President Joe Biden, QUAD leaders on 24 September followed by theUnited Nations General Assembly Session in New York on 25 September.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

During his visit to the US, PM Modi will keep his focus on the various events in the US this week. This is PM Modi’s first international trip in around six months, as the second wave of the Covid pandemic hit in April. PM Modi is set to begin his trip from today and fly back to India on Sunday, according to the statement of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had said, during the QUAD Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden are expected to deliberate on ways to bolster bilateral ties in trade, investment and defence and security in their in-person talks in Washington.