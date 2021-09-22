Rahul expresses worry over China military build-up

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said India is facing a new war paradigm on its borders and ignoring it won’t work.

Citing a media report on China ramping up its border infrastructure, he said, ‘We are facing a new war paradigm on our borders. Ignoring it won’t work.’

Rahul’s comments came over a media report which quoted sources in the security establishment as saying that China appears to have built at least 10 new air bases along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh besides ramping up infrastructure close to the Indian frontier.