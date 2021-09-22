Stalin inaugurates TN export conclave

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today inaugurated the Tamilnadu Export conclave showcasing the export potential of the State.

The event was organised by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industries and various Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) as part of ‘Vanijya Saptah’ (Trade and Commerce Week) event in all States and Union Territories across the country as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with focus on economic growth, especially promotion of exports from India.

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Rural Industries Minister T M Anbarasan and senior officials, the Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce & Industry (Government of India), Principal Secretary Industries (Government of Tamilnadu), Additional Director General Foreign Trade and others participated in the event.

The event showcased the export potential from the State with the target to increase the State share of exports in a significant way with a focus on development of industries and attracting investments apart from agriculture and other sectors.

The members of Council for Leather Exports (CLE), Export Promotion Council for EOUs and SEZs (EPCES), MEPZ Manufacturers’ Association (MEPZMA), Federation of India Exporters Organisation (FIEO), Plastics Export Promotion Council (PLEXCONCIL), National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI), Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC), Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), Chemical and Allied Products Export Promotion Council (CAPEXIL), Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC), Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI), Leather Sector Skill Council (LSSC), Agricultural and Process Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and HDFC Bank are participating in the event along with others from the Trading and Exporting community.