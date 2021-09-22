Together they come

Tamil Film Producers Council and Tamil Film Active Producers Association have come together to form a Joint Producers Committee to sort out the various issues in the film industry.

In the recently concluded meet of the Joint Producers Committee, the producers have decided to first complete the ongoing films with the help of technicians and FEFSI workers. Also, films that are in cans will release first and the necessary steps will be taken for the same.

Joint Producers Committee has also decided to reduce the advertisement budget and VPF charges.