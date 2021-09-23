All credit should go to my director: Vijay Antony

The good run of Kodiyil Oruvan has given us joy. All credit for its success should go to my director Ananda Krishnan, said actor Vijay Antony.

Speaking at the success meet of the movie, Vijay Antony said, ‘Ananda Krishnan deserves credits. He narrated the story emotionally and executed it well. He has immense talents. I am sure he will scale heights’.

He thanked his producer and distributors for their support. To see audience in theatres for the movie gives me joy, he added.

Producer TD Raja said, ‘We got so many offers from OTT players but we thought our film would do well in theaters. As predicted, audiences gave us a good welcome and the film has become a hit.

Director Ananda Krishnan thanked Vijay Antony, producers Dhananjayan, Kamal Bohra and TD Raja.