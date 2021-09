Endraavathu Oru Naal, starring Vidharth and Ramya Nambeesan in the lead roles, will be premiered on ZEE Tamil.

The rural drama, which explores the plight of a farming family that relies on cattle for their livelihood, will be telecast on October 3.

Directed by Vetri Duraisamy, the film also features Ilavarasu and Master Raghavan in supporting roles, and was majorly filmed in and around Vellakoil.