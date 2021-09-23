Raavana Kottam shoot completed

The shooting of Shanthnu Bhagyaraj’s Raavana Kottam, directed by Vikram Sugumaran, and produced by Kannan Ravi of Kannan Ravi Group has been wrapped up successfully.

Sharing the news, Kannan Ravi says, ‘The journey with Raavana Kottam has been special, and memorable. Like any other movie, it had many challenges due to the pandemic phase with the process of shooting. Finally, the entire crew is happy to see the project wrapped up. I thank my director Vikram Sugumaran, for being prompt with his planning, thereby completing the shoot on time as promised. Raavana Kottam is going to be a special movie in Shanthnu Bhagyaraj’s career. This isn’t a formal statement that any producer would acclaim his actor, but it comes from me after watching the video footage of his performances. The post production work will be completed soon, and we will be soon announcing the first look, audio, trailer, and worldwide release date.’

Vikram Sugumaran says, ‘I thank my producer Kannan Ravi sir for his dedication and sincerity in nurturing this project. This is an important movie to everyone on the team, and I am glad that our ambitious drive is on the smooth roads due to his support. Shanthnu Bhagyaraj has exhibited a prowess performance in this movie. Every actor and technician has been rendering their inmost heart and soul in this project. I am confident that it will be appreciated by audiences.’

Kayal Anandhi plays heroine. Prabhu, Ilavarasu, Cook with Comali Deepa, Aruldas, Sujata are also in the cast. The movie has musical score by Justin Prabhakaran.