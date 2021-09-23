TN to get rainfall for next few days

Chennai: Today’s stormy weather is just a start, weathermen said advising the city and other parts of Tamilnadu to brace itself for more intense showers till the end of the month. Officials forecast rainfall with thunderstorms for the next few days.

For the next 24 hours, the sky over Chennai is likely to be cloudy. Thunderstorm with moderate rain, and with heavy spells at times, is expected at isolated places.

According to IMD, thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places in the rest of coastal Tamilnadu.

‘The rain will be due to an upper air circulation and convection,’ said N Puviarasan, Director, area cyclone warning centre, IMD, Chennai.

On Friday, thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet and Puducherry.