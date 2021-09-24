Assam is on state-sponsored fire: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged that Assam is on ‘state-sponsored fire. He said this after two persons were killed in police firing and nearly 20 injured during an eviction drive.

The Congress MP tweeted, ‘Assam is on state-sponsored fire. I stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in the state – no children of India deserve this.’

He cited a news report that said Assam policemen beat up protesters and many of them were injured. The protesters were opposing the eviction drive when policemen opened fire at them, the report claimed.