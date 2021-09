Chennai: Avail Finance, a neo-bank that provides products and offerings for the blue-collared workforce of India, has launched ‘CreditATM’, a credit line for its prime audience.

With a one-time application and lifetime credit system, Avail Finance aims to provide support through a modern credit line in times of cash crunch to survive the month, a statement said.

Keeping the virtual credit card model, a user can make payments via QR code or even withdraw cash from the account, it added.