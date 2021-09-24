CA Grameen’s collection efficiency ‘improved’

Chennai: Credit Access Grameen Limited has updated stock exchanges on its business performance during August 2021, displaying growth in gross loan portfolio (GLP), monthly disbursement run-rate back at pre-Covid levels, strong collections trend, and maintaining strong asset quality control.

CA Grameen’s standalone collection efficiency excluding arrears improved to 92.5 per cent in August 2021 from 91 per cent in July 2021 and 81 per cent in June 2021. Similarly, standalone collection efficiency including arrears improved to 99 per cent in August 2021 from 97 per cent in July 2021 and 84 per cent in June 2021, it said.