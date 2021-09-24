Ducati Monster launched in India

Chennai: Luxury motorcycle brand Ducati has announced the launch of its all-new Monster range in India, with Monster priced at Rs 10.99 lakh and Monster Plus priced at Rs 11.24 lakh respectively (ex-showroom India).

‘The new Monster represents all the essence of Ducati in the lightest, most compact and essential form possible. The recipe is the same like it was in 1993: a sporty engine, that is perfect for road use, combined with a Superbike-derived frame,’ Ducati said.

IDFC Mutual Fund’s awareness campaign

IDFC Mutual Fund has announced the launch of its latest commercial for its pan-India investor awareness campaign #PaisonKoRokoMat nudging investors to benefit from the growth potential of equity mutual funds.

‘With the TVC, IDFC Mutual Fund consolidates its unique voice in the BFSI sector by breaking down complex category truths using simple, immersive story telling formats,’ a release said.

Over 150 builders come together for online expo

Housing.com has announced the launch of the fifth edition of its annual event, Mega Home Utsav 2021.

This year, the over-one month event will run between 1 to 31 October. According to a press note, the month- long event would see participation from over 150 builders, showcasing their properties in 12 cities of India.

Casagrand eyes to raise Rs 800 crore from IPO

Casagrand has announced its plans to go public by 2022. The property developer’s founder and managing director Arun Mn said the company was also planning to strengthen its presence in Bengaluru, Hyderabad with an initial outlay of Rs 1,500 crore.

Speaking to reporters, he said, ‘Casagrand is planning to tap the capital market over the next 12-18 months to fuel its growth plans. We are among the top five developers in the South and are planning to be among the top five in the country.’