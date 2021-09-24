FITTR raises $11.5 mn in Series A round

Chennai: Fittr, a health and fitness community platform, has announced that it has raised $11.5M in a Series A funding round.

The round was co-led by Dream Capital, the Corporate Venture Capital and M&A arm of Dream Sports and Elysian Park Ventures, the private investment arm of the LA Dodgers ownership group, said a statement.

According to Jitendra Chouksey, CEO and founder, Fittr, ‘we have always been committed to democratising fitness, and raising awareness around physical, mental and emotional well-being. The investment raised will assist us to make strategic headways in achieving this goal.’