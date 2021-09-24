Minnal Murali on 24 Dec on Netflix

Celebrate Christmas eve with Netflix’s upcoming film, Minnal Murali. Set in the ‘90s, Minnal Murali, is the origin story of Jaison, an ordinary man-turned-superhero (Murali), who is struck by a bolt of lightning which bestows him with special powers. Celebrate Christmas eve with Netflix’s upcoming film, Minnal Murali. Set in the ‘90s, Minnal Murali, is the origin story of Jaison, an ordinary man-turned-superhero (Murali), who is struck by a bolt of lightning which bestows him with special powers.

Produced by Weekend Blockbusters (Sophia Paul), this action film is directed by Basil Joseph, starring Malayalam icon Tovino Thomas as the unexpected superhero Minnal Murali along with Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan and Aju Varghese in pivotal roles.

The film will premiere in Malayalam with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English.