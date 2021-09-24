Modi meets Kamala Harris in US, discusses key issues

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President Kamala Harris had bilateral talks Thursday.

Modi was received at the 150-year-old Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which houses the Vice President’s ceremonial office.

Modi discussed the Covid-19 situation and the recent global developments related to the Afghanistan crisis and the Indo-Pacific region in a meeting with Kamala Harris on Thursday.

Modi is currently on a three-day visit to the US. This was the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since Kamala Harris took over as the Vice President of the US.

‘When the issue of terrorism came up, the Vice President suo motu referred Pakistan’s role in that regard (of terrorism),’ Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters when asked if the issue of Pakistan’s role in terrorism came up during her meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

According to him, Kamala said that there were terror groups that were working in Pakistan. ‘She asked Pakistan to take action so that this will not impact on US security and that of India. She agreed with the Prime Minister’s briefing on the fact of cross border terrorism, and the fact that India has been a victim of terrorism for several decades now and on the need to rein in, and closely monitor Pakistan’s support for such terrorist groups,’ Shringla added.