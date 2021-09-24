Review: Naduvan

Actor Bharath’s Naduvan, is an action-drama written and directed by Sharang who has made his directoral debut with the film. The star cast for the film includes Bharath, Aparna Vinod, Gokul Anand, Yog Jaypee, Aruvi Bala, George Maryam among others.

The movies revolves around a happy couple Bharathi, (Karthik) and Madhu (Aparna Vinod) with their young daughter. Shiva (Gokul Anand) is a partner in Karthik’s tea factory. Guru (Aruvi Bala) a worker in the factory comes to know about a secret involving Shiva and Madhu. He is threatened. Meanwhile a sequence of events leads to Karthik waiting for an opportunity to take revenge on his wife and partner.

Bharath, plays his part well. As a love, dotting father and an angry husband, he has enough opportunity to prove his skills. Aparna Vinod as Madhu is beautiful. Gokul Anand as Shiva plays a role with negative shades well.

The music is by Dharan Kumar and cinematography by Yuva. Karky, Dr Burn and Mirchi Vijay have penned lyrics for the songs. Camera by Yuva captures hill station with its utmost beauty.

The movie at places reminds one of Thiruttu Payalae by Susi Ganesan. The extra-marital affair and its consequences within a family are narrated well. There are some thrilling moments too.

Produced by Lucky Chajher, Naduvan is promising and could have been made mire crisp and engaging.