Review: Ramae Aandalum Raavane Aandalum

Debutant filmmaker Arisil Murthy's RARA is a political story loaded with travails the under-developed villages go through in our country. Seemingly inspired by Aamir Khan's Peepli Live, it tries to speak too many things at one go.

What begins as a search for the pet bulls by a poor couple in a dry village settles down as a political drama with preachy messages all through second half. The corrupt politicians, TRP driven media, innocent villagers who are not aware of their fundamental rights are talked in an elaborate manner. Here and there the GST, Hindi imposition and water scarcity are talked about.

Kunnimuthu (Mithun Manickam) and Veerayi (Ramya Pandian) live with their two bulls Karuppan and Vellaiyan. They treat them as their own kids. One day, the two bulls go missing and life comes to a standstill for them. Enters politics and media in their search.

Mithun Manickam does a decent job, while Ramya Pandian, is impressive. Vani Bhojan, plays a scribe convincingly. Music by Krish is okay while Sukumaran captures a dry village well.

Produced by 2D Entertainment, the movie has its moments but on the whole sounds preachy.