Ronaldo pips Messi as highest-paid footballer

Manchester: Cristiano Ronaldo is set to leapfrog long-term rival Lionel Messi as the highest-paid football player in the world, according to Forbes.

Following his move back to Manchester United, the Portuguese is forecast to earn $125 million before taxes this season, with $70 million coming from salary and bonuses. Messi is expected to earn $110 million in the 2021-22 season, making him the second-highest earner in the game.

The 34-year-old joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona in the summer and is anticipated to earn more than Ronaldo in terms of salary.