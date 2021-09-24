Sri Lankan Navy attacks Indian fishermen near TN coast

Chennai: At least 25 fishing boats of Indian fishermen were damaged after Sri Lankan navy personnel allegedly attacked them at Katchatheevu.

The incident, as per the officials, happened on Wednesday late night near Katchatheevu, after Lankan Naval personnel sailing in about 10 patrol boats, hurled glass bottles and stones on the Indian fishermen.

The alleged action of Sri Lankan navy left 25 boats damaged, while nearly 40 fishing nets of the Indian fishermen were damaged, officials said and added that in the incident, no one was injured.

The Indian Coast Guard officials were apprised of the development by the fishermen as also Tamilnadu Fisheries Department officials on the alleged attack by a foreign Navy.

Fishermen association representatives N Devadass and P Sesuraja expressed concern over such incidents.