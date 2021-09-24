Tamilnadu posts 1,733 Covid cases, 205 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 1,733 new Covid-19 cases, and the total number of infections has touched 26,53,848.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 198 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 5,48,725.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 122 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 32 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 73 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 36 and 210 new cases, respectively. 27 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 35,454.

On the positive side, 1,631 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 26,01,198.