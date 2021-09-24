Tension grips Tambaram after daylight murder

Chennai: In a shocking incident in broad daylight, a private college girl student was stabbed to death by a lovelorn youth, who later attempted suicide in front of the ever busy Tambaram Railway Station on Thursday evening.

Police sources said the girl student, Swetha, was returning home from college, when the incident took place.

As she was walking towards the Railway station, the youth, identified as Ramu alias Ramachandran, who was in one-side love with her, tried to talk to her. However, she did not talk to him and refused to accept his proposal.

After a while, a wordy duel broke out between them and Ramu in a bit of rage, stabbed Swetha with a knife and attempted suicide by slitting his throat with the same weapon.

The girl, who sustained multiple stab injuries, fell down in a pool of blood. Police rushed to the spot and admitted them to the Chrompet Government Hospital, where Swetha died.

The condition of the youth was said to be stable. The incident, which was a reminiscence of the 2016 murder of college student Swathi at Nungambakkam Railway station early in the morning, has sent shock waves in the neighbourhood.

Senior police officials visited the spot and conducted inquiries. The girl student is a native of Chrompet, police said.