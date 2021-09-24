VZ Durai directs Sundar C for Thalainagaram 2

After a success in Iruttu, director V Z Durai and Sundar are coming together again for Thalainagaram 2.
The movie is produced in a grand manner by VZ Durai and S M Prabhakaran for Right Eye Theatre production house.
This is the first production venture of V Z Durai.
Cinematography is by Krishnaswamy, dialogues by Maniji and co-production by RS Venkat and APV Maran.
The movie went on floors with a traditional pooja today.
The rest of the cast and crew of the movie would be announced by the production house.