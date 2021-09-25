AU Bank targets first time users

Chennai: AU Bank, the first small finance bank in India to launch its own range of credit cards, has issued over 40,000 credit cards, of which, more than 50 per cent are issued to first time users.

According to the bank, the benchmark was set in a short span after the card was launched in April this year.

AU Bank said it has ensured customers an easy access to credit cards in more than 150 districts, including cities as well as remote locations of the country.

Mayank Markanday, chief of credit cards, AU Small Finance Bank, said, ‘With our Credit Cards, besides the suave urban populace, we aim to empower the customers at rural and semi-urban locations.’