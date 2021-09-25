Flipkart’s MSME sellers gear up for festivals

Chennai: Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has said it has been supporting these MSMEs with regular operational support, consumer insights, and constant business counseling to ensure that their online journey is seamless.

‘Sellers from Tamilnadu continue to witness accelerated growth and are preparing for the festive season. In Tamilnadu, Flipkart has around 12,000 sellers who are working towards offering a wide selection of products to pan-India consumers. One of the top categories for marketplace sellers in the city of Chennai is fashion, including men’s fashion and accessories, women’s ethnic wear and accessories and kids clothing,’ said Flipkart.