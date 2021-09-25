More movies, shows on Prime Channels

Amazon has announced the launch of Prime Video Channels in India.

‘They will provide members a seamless experience and access to a distinctive slate of content from a diverse set of popular video streaming services,’ it said.

‘At launch, Prime Video Channels will give Prime members the option to watch global and local binge-worthy content including thousands of shows, movies, reality TV, documentaries etc., from eight video-streaming services including discovery+, Lionsgate Play, DocuBay, Eros Now, MUBI, hoichoi, manoramaMAX, and ShortsTV – each accessible with respective add-on subscriptions,’ it added.