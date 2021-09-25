‘Rudra Thandavam conveys a strong message’

Following the success of ‘Draupathi’ last year, director Mohan and actor Richard have teamed up again for Rudra Thandavam.

Richard plays a cop for the first time, while Darsha Gupta makes her debut with the film.

Radha Ravi, Gautham Menon form part of the cast. Plans are on for a release 1 October.

Rudra Thandavam’ has been censored U/A.

Speaking about the film, Mohan G, says, ‘The spark for Rudra Thandavam came from a pastor. It is not targeted against any particular religion or community. I have only called out certain people who tried to hurt my religious sentiments and I will continue doing it if they repeat it.’

Radha Ravi, on his part said, ‘People have to understand that films don’t have the power to either save or harm them. If messages in films translate to reality, evil corporates would have been abolished by now. But, ironically the stars end up selling the same film to these corporates.’