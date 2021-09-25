Sivakumarin Sabatham in theatres from 30 Sept

Sivakumarin Sabatham will speak about the travails of weavers of Kanchipuram in an entertaining and engrossing manner, says actor and director Hip Hop Adhi.

Produced by Sathya Jothi Films, Sivakumarin Sabatham is a family entertainer that will have Madhuri playing the lead role along with Adhi. The cinematography of the film is handled by Arunraja while Deepak S Dwaraknath is the editor. The movie is releasing 30 September.

Speaking at the media meet, Hip Hop Adhi, says, ‘I came to know about the families of silk weavers and thought of sharing their struggles to the world’.

While the first half of the film is about the fun quotient of Sivakumar. The second half is about his bond with his grandfather. We have packaged it as a family entertainer, he said. The movie is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films.

Thiagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films said that he felt emotional after watching Sivakumarin Sabadham and compared it with Moondram Pirai climax.

The songs from the movie are already out and making waves.