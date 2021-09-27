All NEET students in TN to get counselling: Minister

Chennai: Tamilnadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian has said all medical aspirants who took the NEET exam this year would be given professional counselling by a team of mental health professionals.

This followed the suicide of three students in the state who feared that they would fail in the exams.

Speaking to the media, he said of the 1,10,971 students, who took the NEET exam this year, 80 per cent have spoken to a team of 333 professionals at least once.

This effort by the government was an attempt to provide guidance to students and parents in the wake of recent suicides by three students.

Of the 80 per cent students, 20 per cent seem to be under stress and are being regularly monitored by the team, the Minister said.