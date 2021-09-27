Bharat bandh has less impact in TN

Chennai: Normal life remained unaffected in Tamilnadu as the Bharat bandh called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) against the three Farm Laws evoked little response, even as various forms of agitations like rail and road rokos were held in different parts of the State.

Buses plied as usual, shops and commercial establishments were open, schools and colleges functioned normally across the State, despite the ruling DMK and its allies, including the Congress, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, have pledged their support for the bandh.

The DMK government had also adopted a resolution in the State Assembly demanding the Centre to repeal the three Farm Laws as it went against the interest of the farmers.

Meanwhile, farmers and activists of CPI, CPI(M) and VCK staged demonstrations in various parts of the State demanding withdrawal of the Farm laws.

They also shouted slogans denouncing the Centre against the three laws.

In Chennai, CPI, CPI-M and VCK cadres staged a sit-in protest on the arterial Anna

Salai against th farm laws.

Similar protests, apart from rail roko agitations were held in several parts of the State including, Thanjavur, Trichy, Nagapattinam, Madurai were held in which scores of farmers organisation members and cadres were detained.