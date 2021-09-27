Dil Raju confirms film with Vijay 

Popular Telugu producer Dil Raju has confirmed his next film with Vijay. To be directed by Vamshi Paidipally of Thozha and Mahar shi fame, the film will go on floors soon.

With immense pleasure and happiness, we at Sri Venkateswara Creations announce our first ever Tamil Film with Thalapathy Vijay. We are extremely excited about this much-anticipated project and could not have asked for a better beginning than being associated with Thalapathy Vijay. This will for sure be the proudest project for us. Tentatively titled as #Thalapathy66, this film will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju and Shirish.

Many noted actors and a top-notch technical team will be associated with this prestigious project. All the important information regarding the title and the crew will be announced officially very soon. We request you all to join us in this amazing journey and seek your blessings and good wishes, said Sri Venkateswara Creations in their official statement.