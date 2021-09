Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor saw its trailer out recently. A dark comedy thriller Doctor with director Nelson Dhilipkumar, the movie will be out in theatres 9 October.

The film is all about how Sivakarthikeyan devices plans against an organ trafficking mafia with the help of a bunch of women.

Vinay plays the antagonist in Doctor while Priyanka Arul Mohan and Yogi Babu are also playing pivotal characters.

Produced by KJR Studios and SK Productions, Doctor has music by Anirudh.