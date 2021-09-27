IAF officer arrested for sexual assault of woman

Coimbatore: In a shocking incident, a flight lieutenant of Indian Air Force College at Redfields here was arrested on charges of sexual assault on a woman IAF officer two weeks back.

Acting on a complaint from the victim that she was sexually assaulted at the Air Force Administrative College where she was staying, the All Woman Police Station registered a case under Sec 376 (punishment for rape) of

the IPC and arrested the flight lieutenant.

While confirming the arrest, sources said that the IAF has offered to extend full cooperation to the Coimbatore police in the inquiry.

‘A departmental inquiry committee has been set up to investigate the case’, the sources added.

It was not immediately known when and where the alleged incident took place.

After conducting a preliminary inquiry, police produced the officer at the residence of a Judge when his counsel raised the issue of jurisdiction.

In an affidavit, he said that Coimbatore police do not have the authority to conduct a probe against an IAF personnel and that a trial must be conducted at a defence court.

After police sought time to file the counter, the court remanded him in custody following which he was lodged in Udumalpet prison.

In all, 30 IAF officers from Delhi, Chhattisgarh and other States have come to the college for training, which commenced last month.