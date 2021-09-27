Stalin extend birthday greetings to Manmohan

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin has greeted senior Congress leader and former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on the occasion of his birthday.

In his greetings, Stalin said, ‘Hearty birthday greetings to our former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.’

‘The yeoman service you rendered to our country by lifting millions of citizens from poverty and the crucial role you played during the period of recession can’t be forgotten by anyone’, he said, according to an official release.