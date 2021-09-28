Chief Secy’s report card on districts

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu has appreciated the efforts of Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Kanyakumari and Tiruchy districts for their good work during the mega vaccination drives.

He has also said that improvement is needed in 13 districts including Sivakasi, Tirupattur, Kallakurichi, Dharmapuri, Cuddalore, Chengalpet, Tiruvannamalai, Pudukottai, Aranthangi, Ariyalur, Vellore, Ramanathapuram and Villupuram.

‘While I place on record my appreciation of the excellent work of some of the Collectors and the associated district officials, those lagging behind must put their house in order and speed up vaccination,’ the Chief Secretary mentioned in his letter to the District Collectors.

‘Despite our strenuous efforts, our position still remains at 13 among major States. Supply constraints are one reason, and we are taking all steps to address them. Meanwhile, I would request you all, particularly the laggers, to redouble your efforts and improve your daily vaccination performance. You could get in touch with the HS/DPH for any supply deficiencies or other issues. You could also bring to my notice any difficulties you face,’ he mentioned in the letter.