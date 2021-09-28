Covid-19: India records 18,795 new cases and 179 deaths

New Delhi: With 18,795 fresh infections, India’s Coronavirus caseload rose to 3,36,97,581 today.

According to the Union Health Ministry updated this morning, the country’s Covid-19 death toll climbed to 4,47,373 with 179 more fatalities.

The number of active cases declined to 2,92,206, the lowest in 192 days. The number of active cases has declined to 2,92,206, the Ministry said.

Also, 13,21,780 tests were conducted to detect the infection on Monday, taking the total number of such tests conducted so far in the country to 56,57,30,031.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 3,29,58,002, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 87 crore with more than one crore doses administered in a span of 24 hours.

India’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 2020, the 30-lakh mark on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September last year. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and the one-crore mark on 19 December. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases on 4 May this year and the three-crore mark on 23 June.