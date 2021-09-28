Endravudhu Oru Naal to be out 3 Oct

Endravudhu Oru Nal, which is the directorial debut of Vetri Duraisamy, won many awards and accolades. Starring Vidharth and Ramya Nambeesan, it will be out in Zee Tamil directly on 3 October followed by OTT release in Zee 5. Endravudhu Oru Nal, which is the directorial debut of Vetri Duraisamy, won many awards and accolades. Starring Vidharth and Ramya Nambeesan, it will be out in Zee Tamil directly on 3 October followed by OTT release in Zee 5.

Says the director, ‘It will b a rural tale. Vidharth plays a poor farmer and Ramya Nambeesan as his wife. Their beloved bulls go missing. The efforts they take amidst their tough situation forms the crux’.

The movie speaks about agriculture to an extent and lays thrust on child labour. How families are lured to send their kids for work for far off places for less wages by brokers, made to work in unsafe conditions are highlighted well, he says.

On his part Vidharth, said, I was floored by the story and readily agreed to do it. I grew up in villages and hence doing the role was easy task for me.’

Ramya Nambeesan on her part said, ‘I found my character very interesting. Vetri deserves all credits. Shooting was a learning experience. The plight of farmers moved me’.

She said speaking in Kovai slang was little tough but with practise she mastered it.