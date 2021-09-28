GE Gas Power holds partnership summit

Chennai: GE Gas Power has organised the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) Partnership Summit 2021 recently.

Representatives of up to 220 organisations from over 30 countries attended the event, which was held under the theme ‘Grow Global Reach, Drive Regional Impact’, it said.

According to Deepesh Nanda, CEO, GE Gas Power South Asia, ‘GE has a strong focus to enhance its suppliers’ ecosystem, as suppliers play a critical role in helping us to meet customer needs and deliver better results. They act as strategic partners to us in moving up in the value chain.’