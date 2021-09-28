‘HungamaHiLife’ promises ‘superior entertainment’

Hungama has said consumers can now enjoy a superior entertainment experience with ‘HungamaHiLife’, a lifestyle brand.

The range currently includes ergonomically designed consumer technology products like Bluetooth headphones, truly wireless earbuds, neckbands and Bluetooth speakers. With every purchase, consumers also get annual subscriptions to Hungama Music and Hungama Play, Hungama’s music and video streaming platforms, it said.

To activate the subscriptions, users need to tap their NFC- compatible devices on special NFC cards provided with every product. Alternatively, they can also activate their subscriptions using QR codes provided with the products, it added.