I want to do quality films: Anagha

Actress Anagha, who impressed all with a super show in Dikkiloona,says that she wants to act with Vijay soon.

Says the young star, ‘I acted as heroine in a couple of Malayalam movies besides playing a crucial role in a Mammootty film’.

I readily agreed to act in Dikkiloona when I was approached because it featured Santhanam as hero. His dedication amazed me. He made him name for comedy and excels in lead roles too’.

Acting with Santhanam was a great experience. He would be fun and entertaining on the sets. Once the shot begins, he will go serious and excel in his work, Anagha says.

Asked about her forthcoming films, she says, ‘Iam part of Bafoon starring Vaibhav. Besides I am doing a Telugu and a Kannada film. Talks are on for few more films’.

Though I am from Kerala, language is not a barrier for me. I can speak Tamil and understand Telugu and Kannada well, she says and adds, ‘I want to films that have strong storyline. I wish to fo women-centric films too’.

A great fan of Simran, Anagha says, ‘I wish that I get to act with an actor like Vijay soon’.